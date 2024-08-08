PIC: Anushka Sharma relishes popsicles with kids Vamika and Akaay; latter's little hand in process making is UNMISSABLE

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in 2017. The couple welcomed their kids - daughter Vamika Kohli in December 2017 and son Akaay Kohli in February 2024. Today, August 8, the actress shared a new glimpse of her kids enjoying popsicles and the picture is absolutely unmissable.

A while ago, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram Story and shared a picture. In the image, we can see a bowl full of colorful popsicles. The other bowl has some cucumbers and carrots. In the snap, we can see the little hand of Akaay Kohli. The picture shows how the family is relishing popsicles.

Take a look:

On June 18, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram Stories and posted a picture from her drawing session with her daughter, Vamika Kohli. In the photo, we could see a blackboard where Vamika and Anushka’s names were written on the two sides in Hindi. Vamika made a cute attempt at drawing, while Anushka made some beautiful flowers with chalk.

On the occasion of Father's Day, Anushka shared an adorable post for Virat Kohli on behalf of her children. She dropped a picture that had the footprints of Vamika and Akaay in yellow paint. The poster had the text “Happy Father’s Day” along with a red heart.

In the caption, Anushka expressed her and her kids’ love for Virat and penned, “How can one person be so good at so many things! Baffling. we LOVE YOU @virat.kohli.”

Akaay Kohli was born in February 2024. The couple announced the happy news on their Instagram accounts and received a lot of love on social media.

Advertisement

Their statement read, “With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world!”

It further stated, “We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude, Virat & Anushka.”

Meanwhile, a few days ago, a video of Akaay enjoying a day out with his parents in London went viral on social media. The clip received immsense love from fans.

ALSO READ: PIC: Anushka Sharma and her daughter Vamika bonding over drawing will melt your hearts