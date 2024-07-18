Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli make first appearance with son Akaay Kohli in London; video goes VIRAL

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most beloved couples. Currently in London with their children Vamika Kohli and Akaay Kohli, there has been speculation about their potential permanent residence in the city. Amidst the rumors, a new video of the duo with their son Akaay from London is going viral on social media.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma enjoy quality time with son Akaay Kohli

A fan page of the ace cricketer posted a video featuring Anushka and Virat with their newborn son, Akaay. In the video, the trio is seen outside a flower shop buying flowers. Kohli is holding his little one in his arms while his wife stands beside him.

The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress is dressed in a white full-sleeved sweatshirt with printed shorts and her hair tied back. Kohli sports a stylish look with a green tee, white pants, and a cap. Though Akaay's face is not visible, he appears to be growing quickly and is wearing a dark blue tee.

Check out the video here:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma attend Kirtan in London

Several fan pages dedicated to Sharma and Kohli shared a video on July 14, 2024, showing the couple attending a kirtan by Krishna Das at the Union Chapel in London.

Advertisement

In the video, they appeared casually dressed, with Anushka in a blue t-shirt and Virat in a brown shirt. They joined in with lively clapping, their broad smiles reflecting the happiness of the moment they were enjoying together.

For those who don’t know, Krishna Das is a celebrated American singer known for his renditions of Hindu devotional music. The Zero actress also shared photos of Krishna Das’s performance on her Instagram Stories, tagging him and adding a red heart emoji.

Check out the video here:

More about Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli after lifting the T20 World Cup jetted off to London to reunite with wifey and kids. The couple back in February 2024 welcomed their second child, Akaay, born in London. Since then, there has been considerable anticipation among fans for updates about the newborn.

Virat and Anushka have consistently stressed their dedication to safeguarding the privacy of their children, Vamika and Akaay.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, In terms of her professional commitments, Sharma was scheduled to feature in the biographical film Chakda Xpress, centered on cricketer Jhulan Goswami. However, there have been no recent developments regarding the movie's release.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Virat Kohli video calls Anushka Sharma, Vamika and Akaay; sends flying kisses after India’s T20 World Cup 2024 win