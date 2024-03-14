PIC: Birthday boy Rohit Shetty on his journey from Singham to Singham Again; ‘They say life comes a full circle’

Rohit Shetty today enjoys a huge stardom and is named among the celebrated Indian filmmakers. As he turned a year older, almost all of Bollywood took to social media to extend their warm wishes to him. A while ago, an emotional Rohit went down memory lane and reflected on his journey from the first installment of his Cop Universe Singham to Singham Again, 13 years later.

Rohit Shetty recalls shooting for Singham on his birthday 13 years ago

Rohit Shetty started his filmmaking journey with the action thriller film Zameen in 2003. His breakthrough came with the first film of his comedy film franchise titled Golmaal: Fun Unlimited. Today, March 14, the filmmaker turned 50. Incidentally, it’s also the day when he was shooting in a temple town for Singham, 13 years ago, on his birthday. What makes the day even more special is that today, he was back at a temple shooting for his upcoming film Singham Again.

Sharing a picture with the backdrop of the temple, he penned, “They say life comes a full circle! 13 years ago, on my birthday I was shooting in a temple town in Gokarna for Singham .... and today on my birthday, I am back in a temple town shooting for Singham Again! Thank you for all the wishes. #SinghamAgain.”

To celebrate Rohit on his big day, several B-town celebs extended their warm wishes to him. Shetty was overwhelmed with the love he received and thanked them with all his heart. His best pal and Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn took to social media and shared a photo with them. Wishing Shetty on his birthday, Ajay wrote, “Another year older, but the stunts keep getting crazier. Happy Birthday my friend.”

Jaane Jaan actress Kareena Kapoor Khan also took the opportunity to make him feel special. Dropping a picture of herself standing in front of a helicopter, she wrote, “Happy Birthday Rohit… you are only one I would sit on a chopper for that’s how much I love you.” Other stars who wished in on his birthday were Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Arjun Kapoor, Kajol, and others.

