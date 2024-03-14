Rohit Shetty Birthday: Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif express love; others extend warm wishes

Today, Rohit Shetty, the ace director is celebrating his 50th birthday. As he turns another year older, wishes are pouring in from every direction to mark this special occasion. Celebrities from the film industry have taken to social media to express their heartfelt messages and extend warm wishes to the birthday boy.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday wish for Rohit Shetty

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram and shared a picture with Rohit Shetty and another posing in front of a helicopter. The wish read, "Happy Birthday Rohit… you are only one I would sit on a chopper for that’s how much I love you." For those unaware, Singham 3, also known as Singham Again, will feature Ajay Devgn reprising his role as Singham and Kareena will be her lady love in the movie, along with Akshay Kumar as Veer Soorya Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh as Simmba. Additionally, Deepika Padukone joins as the first lady Singham of the cop universe. Rohit also announced Tiger Shroff's pivotal role in the film.

Take a look:

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn took to Instagram stories and dropped a picture with a heartfelt birthday wish. He captioned it, "Another year older, but the stunts keep getting crazier. Happy Birthday my friend."

Advertisement

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram stories and shared a picture of Rohit Shetty and wrote, "Happy Birthday Rohit Shetty, all the love and wishing you the best year ahead."

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram and shared a fun picture posing with director Rohit Shetty. He captioned it, "Happy Birthday, wishing you more action, fun and films! Big love and respect."

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to Instagram stories and shared a BTS video with Rohit Shetty from the sets of series Indian Police Force. She captioned it, "To the man with the biggest heart, dreams, action sequences, STAR CAST and more.. Wishing you bigger HITS, health, love, masti, and smiles all the way. Here's to more flying cars, drones, bullets, helicopters, and loads of protection, above all Om"

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor is all set to make his entry into Rohit Shetty's cop universe in Singham Again. On February 14, Rohit Shetty unveiled Arjun’s first look and wrote, “Insaan galati karta hai, aur usse uski saza bhi milti hai… Lekin ab jo aayega, wo shaitaan hai! CAN I SAY – INTRODUCING ARJUN KAPOOR!” Arjun also shared the photos and wrote, “Singham ka villain! Feeling on top of the world being a part of hit-machine Rohit Shetty sir’s cop universe! I promise you there will be mayhem #SinghamAgain.”

Arjun shared a sweet note for Shetty's birthday along with a picture. He wrote, "wishing the maestro of action, a birthday filled with high flying stunts and explosive moments! May your day be as fun and lovely as your movies."

Kajol

Kajol took to Instagram stories and shared an uneseen picture with Rohit Shetty and wrote, "Here's to another year of smashing records and thrilling audiences."

Rohit Shetty on the work front

Having helmed numerous successful films, Rohit Shetty recently ventured into the digital realm with his action-packed cop web series, Indian Police Force starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi. Currently, he's busy filming Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padkuone and Tiger Shroff.

Advertisement

Shetty is renowned for directing blockbuster hits like the Golmaal series, Chennai Express, and Simmba, known for their blend of action, comedy, and drama. With a track record of delivering high-octane entertainers, fans eagerly anticipate his upcoming projects, expecting nothing short of exhilarating cinematic experiences.

ALSO READ: Rohit Shetty reacts to alleged feud rumors with Shah Rukh Khan post-Dilwale; spills beans about next collab