PIC: Huma Qureshi to play auto rickshaw driver in her next, announces new film on Women’s Day

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Jio Studios and Echelon Productions announced a new film featuring Huma Qureshi. In the movie, she will play the role of a female auto rickshaw driver under the direction of Vipul Mehta. Based on a true story, the film showcases how the driver initiated a movement empowering women to take control of their lives. This project comes after Qureshi's acclaimed performance in Maharani.

Today, on March 8, popular actress Huma Qureshi took to her Instagram handle to announce her upcoming untitled film in which she is all set to play the role of an auto rikshaw driver. Sharing the poster, she wrote, “Huma Qureshi-Vishal Rana-Jio Studios bring to you their next!! I am thrilled to join forces with Vishal Rana and @officialjiostudios in a groundbreaking film announcement this International Women’s Day! #Staytuned for a story that celebrates the indomitable spirit of women everywhere!”

