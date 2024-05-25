PIC: Ileana D’Cruz shares adorable glimpse of baby Koa on vacation

Actress Ileana D’Cruz embarked on the journey of parenthood last year, when she welcomed her first child, Koa Phoenix Dolan, in August. Ileana is pretty active on social media, frequently sharing glimpses of her moments with her little munchkin, much like she did when flaunting her baby bump during her pregnancy. Now, the actress dropped a picture of baby Koa from his vacation.

Ileana D'Cruz shares aww-adorable picture of baby Koa from vacation

Taking to Instagram Stories, Ileana shared a cute picture of baby Koa having a do-not-disturb moment during his vacation. Baby Koa can be seen relaxing on a couch in the photo, and it is truly melting our hearts.

Have a look at the picture here:

Ileana D'Cruz on suffering from mom guilt

In an exclusive chat with India Today, the new mommy shared her opinion on whether she has learned to embrace her mom's guilt. Calling it very hard, the actress said that mom's guilt never really goes away.

Sharing a recent experience, Ileana D'Cruz added that when she was driving back home and her child was screaming in the back seat, the actress pulled over at one point, went back to him, held him for a bit, and tried to calm him down, but the minute she put him back in his car seat again, he started to scream.

"I had to drive with him crying in the back seat for at least 10 minutes before he went to sleep because he was so tired. I got home and I cried. I cried so much, and my husband was like, ‘Listen, it's okay’. I felt like the worst parent in the world with my child crying in the back seat. But I couldn't help it. I just had to get home, because I knew the sooner I got home, the calmer he'd be. So, I feel like mom's guilt really doesn't go away,” Ileana narrated.

Ileana D'Cruz on the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana was last seen Do Aur Do Pyaar co-starring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. Do Aur Do Pyaar hit theaters on April 19, 2024, and opened to rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

