WATCH: Aditi Rao Hydari gives chic twist to her viral Gaja Gamini walk at Cannes 2024; ‘By popular demand’

Aditi Rao Hydari's Gaj Gamini walk from Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has gone viral. Netizens are going crazy for the actress's sultry style of walking and are replicating it in their own way.

In less than a month of Heeramandi's release, her walk has become a meme topic and now Aditi has also joined the trend.

Aditi Rao Hydari's latest Gaj Gamini video takes social media by storm

Aditi Rao Hydari who is currently at the Cannes Film Festival joined the Gaj Gamini walk trend giving it a chic twist in a stunning yellow peony print dress. The gorgeous actress takes our breath away as she walks down the street while savoring ice cream in style and lays her killer eyes on the camera.

The actress who won the hearts of fans with her portrayal of Bibbojaan in Heeramandi took to Instagram and shared the video. "By popular demand," she wrote followed by a kiss emoji.

"This Transition of BibooJaan is Lit !" a fan commented followed by love filled emojis. Another one gave a twist to popular lines of Heeramandi and wrote, "Ek baar reply de dijiye diwana bana dijiye" (Please reply to my comment once and make me go crazy).

"Oh! My.. My.. (two fire emojis) her walk just nailed it (heart eye emoji)" posted a fan. "Radiant beauty that lights up the feed!! (two fire emojis) Stunning (burning heart and flower emoji)" posted another lover of Aditi.

Aditi didn't know about her Gaj Gamini walk

Earlier in an interview with Zoom, Aditi revealed that she didn't know about the Gaj Gamini walk and just followed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali told her. “I want to ask somebody, Sanjay sir, my dance teacher, what is it? Is it the Gajagamini walk, the swan walk? What walk is that I don’t know!" she said.

She further said that she did what SLB told her to do and added, "I know in Kathak there is Mayur chaal (peacock walk), then there is Gaj Gamini (walk of seduction), but I am sure it is in all the dance forms but I don’t know; I should find out,”

More about Heeramandi

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar tells the story of love and betrayal among courtesans in pre-independence India. Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal feature as lead stars in the series along with Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, Farida Jalal, and Adhyayan Suman in pivotal roles.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the 8-episode period drama is currently streaming on Netflix.

