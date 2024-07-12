Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone cradles her baby bump as she arrives in red attire
Deepika Padukone, who is expecting her first child this September, was seen arriving at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding looking stunning in red.
July 12, 2024 has been an extremely happening day with Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding taking place in Mumbai. Various Indian and international celebrities have been spotted arriving at the wedding venue ahead of the nuptials. Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone also reached the Jio World Centre adorned in traditional attire. The soon-to-be mother was seen cradling her baby bump as she made an elegant entrance.
