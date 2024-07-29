PIC: Vikas Khanna reveals Gordon Ramsay is ‘huge fan’ of Shah Rukh Khan; duo recreates superstar’s signature pose

Shah Rukh Khan’s popularity knows no bounds. The actor is not just loved by fans and celebrities in India but also has massive admirers worldwide. Recently, Indian chef and restaurateur Vikas Khanna met up with renowned chef Gordon Ramsay and revealed that the latter was a big fan of SRK. The duo even recreated the superstar’s iconic signature pose in a picture.

Fans cannot keep calm as Vikas Khanna does the Shah Rukh Khan pose with Gordon Ramsay

Today, July 29, 2024, Vikas Khanna took to his Instagram and shared a picture with Gordon Ramsay from a shoot. In the photo, they were seen standing on the stairs wearing their chef coats with a kitchen set in the background. The duo wore smiles on their faces as they had their arms spread out just like Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic pose.

In the caption, Khanna wrote, “What a magical day. Shooting with ONE & ONLY Gordon Ramsay. Ofcourse it had to be SRK POSE. Ofcourse Gordon is a huge fan too. #KingKhan #GordonRamsay.” He also used Shah Rukh’s famous song Ajab Si from the movie Om Shanti Om in the background.

Fans gushed in the comments section of the post, showering love on the duo and resonating with their feelings. One person said, “Omggg yess I’m here for this,” while another wrote, “uff uff uff these people, SRK pose and the song.”

A user called it, “The SRK FEVERRRRR,” while another termed it, “Iconic.” Many people used red hearts and fire emojis to convey their excitement.

