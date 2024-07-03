PICS: Ajay Devgn and son Yug enjoy 'legendary time' with Brett Lee and Jacques Kallis in London; fans react

Ajay Devgn is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha which will hit the theaters on July 26, as exclusively reported by Pinkvilla. Amid all of this, the actor is currently in London taking a quick break with his son Yug and nephews Aaman and Danish where he happened to meet some cricket legends.

Ajay Devgn meets Brett Lee and Jacques Kallis

In a picture shared by the actor himself, Ajay Devgn can be seen posing with former Australian cricketer Brett Lee and South African cricketer Jacques Kallis. While the cricketers were seen sporting casuals, the visitors arrived looking dapper in formals. The actor captioned his now-viral carousel, “Had a legendary time in London with these gentlemen.”

While the reason for Ajay’s visit is unknown, check out the pics here:-

On the work front

Ajay Devgn has a lot of things in his kitty now. The most recent one is Neeraj Pandey’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha where he will star opposite Tabu. He also has Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. This highly-anticipated actioner also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff among a massive ensemble.

Singham Again is eyeing to release on November 1 this year. Devgn recently wrapped up Raid 2 co-starring Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor. A sequel to Ajay’s 2018 crime thriller, the movie was shot across Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi. Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Abhishek Pathak, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Krishan Kumar, the film will hit the theatres on November 15, 2024.

Ajay then has De De Pyaar De 2 alongside Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan. The casting and developments of this movie have been exclusively shared by Pinkvilla time and again. Directed by Anshul Sharma, the movie is yet to wrap up and will hit the theatres on May 1, 2025.

Further, Ajay has the second installment of Son of Sardaar to roll, the news of which was first broken by Pinkvilla only. The movie will star Mrunal Thakur as the female lead alongside Sanjay Dutt joining the ensemble.

