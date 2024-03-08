PICS: Ajay Devgn, Yug Devgan, Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar and more attend Shaitaan's special screening

Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika starrer Shaitaan is releasing in the cinemas today. A day before that, the makers hosted a special screening of the film for the team and industry friends. From the lead actors to Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar, many big celebs graced the event.

Bollywood stars attend the special screening of Shaitaan

The supernatural thriller Shaitaan is releasing in cinemas with high expectations. The makers hosted a special screening of the film in Mumbai, which was attended by several prominent stars.

The film's lead star, Ajay Devgn, arrived to watch the movie along with his son, Yug Devgan. Ajay's nephew Aaman Devgan was also clicked arriving at the screening. Lead actress Jyotika attended the screening with her superstar husband Suriya. R Madhavan and actress Janki Bodiwala also attended.

Among the makers, Abhishek Pathak made an appearance with his wife Shivaleeka Oberoi, and father Kumar Mangat who is also the co-producer of the film.

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar also made their presence felt at the event. Take a look at the pictures.

Shaitaan's sequel is already on the cards

While the film is releasing in cinemas today, a sequel to it is already being planned by the makers. During the trailer launch of the film last month, producer Kumar Mangat revealed that the shoot of the film was completed in 40 days and that part 2 is already in their mind. "40 din mein shoot hui hai. Part 2 bhi hamaare dimaag mein taiyaar hai," he said.

Shaitaan's advance booking

The advance booking of the film so far has shown good signs. The film sold 26,000 tickets in top national chains like PVRInox and Cinepolis by yesterday evening, and the final count is likely to be above the 50,000 mark. The bookings outside top national chains are also good, which hints towards a comfortable double-digit opening for the film. If the spot bookings go according to the expected method, it can add a couple of crores more.

More about Shaitaan

Shaitaan explores the ageless conflict between righteousness and malevolence, providing an exciting cinematic storyline. Backed by Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios, the movie is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 8, 2024.

