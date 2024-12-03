PICS from Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ anniversary celebration prove it was all about daughter Malti having good time

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas continue to redefine #CoupleGoals with their heartwarming anniversary celebration. This year, the duo made it all about family and friends, taking their adorable daughter Malti on a delightful playdate. The special day featured a cozy screening of Malti’s favorite Moana 2, complete with pizzas and chocolates. The pictures capture the essence of parenthood celebrations—joyful, intimate, and filled with love. Who needs grand gestures when moments like these steal the show?

Priyanka Chopra gave fans a glimpse of her heartwarming anniversary celebration, showcasing her impeccable balance as a mother and style icon. Dressed in an elegant and stunning ensemble, she radiated grace while making the day all about family and friends.

The photos capture an adorable playdate where little Malti is seen engrossed in watching her favorite Moana 2 alongside her tiny friends at a theater. The joyous gathering was complete with pizzas, chocolates, and plenty of laughter, turning the celebration into a delightful affair.

Sharing the heartfelt moments, Priyanka expressed her joy, calling the day a special anniversary treat. She revealed how much Malti loved watching Moana 2 and wrote, "What a special treat on our anniversary. Maltis favorite Moana with our friends and family. Moana 2 is so much fun!!" Praising the film’s fun factor, she added that all the kids thoroughly enjoyed the experience, making it a celebration to remember.

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement as the Citadel actress shared the adorable anniversary photos. One user gushed, “Cute! Happy Anniversary!” while another chimed in, “Glad you two got this time with Malti, and what looks like date night later on as well.” A third fan commented, “Love this! You’re looking so good, and Malti is so precious.”

The compliments kept pouring in, with one saying, “Ooooh la la, thank you for sharing your fun night with Malti and your aniversario!” Another fan raved, “Ok, but can we talk about how much you’re glowing? What a Queen.” One playful comment summed it up perfectly: “I might have to steal that idea!”

Priyanka’s friend also joined in on the celebration, sharing several delightful photos from the playdate on Instagram. The pictures capture the warmth and joy of the day, leaving everyone in awe. One standout moment is Malti enjoying quality time with her little friends, a sight that’s just too adorable to miss! In the photos, Nick Jonas also makes an appearance, looking as dapper as ever. His sharp style and effortless charm perfectly complement the celebratory vibe. The playdate vibes are pure happiness, and these glimpses make the celebration even more special.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra recently wrapped up the shooting of the much-anticipated second season of Citadel. Recently, she shared an intriguing poster of the series and revealed an exciting detail—she had signed on for the spy thriller even before her marriage to Nick Jonas.

