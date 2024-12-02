INSIDE Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and their daughter Malti Marie’s Moana 2 watch party ft. pizzas on couple’s wedding anniversary in New York

December 1, 2024, marked Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ sixth wedding anniversary. The couple, who were in London, returned to the United States with their daughter Malti Marie for the celebrations. Now, inside pictures from their Moana 2 watch party ft. pizzas have surfaced on the internet.

Rohini Iyer, who shares a great bond with Priyanka Chopra, took to her Instagram Stories and shared inside glimpses from the fun-filled party. One story showed a Moana 2 cushion and other movie goodies. In the caption, Rohini expressed her gratitude to the actress and also shared that she met PC’s daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. She wrote, “Thank you @priyankachopra for today. Had a wonderful time watching Moana 2 and meeting my lil darling Malti.”

In the second story, Rohini could be seen posing with Priyanka and Nick Jonas. The couple stood behind her with smiles on their faces. Nick wore a green shirt paired with cargo pants, while Priyanka wore a checkered tie-shirt dress. She tied her hair in a knot and wore big glasses. Moana 2-themed decor could be seen hanging from the ceiling while multiple pizza boxes were visible in the background.

Rohini captioned it, “Happy anniversary to the loveliest couple ever. I adore you both @priyankachopra and specially @nickjonas.”

Check out the stories here!

There was also a selfie of Priyanka Chopra and Rohini Iyer. The caption read, “I love you @priyankachopra. Thank you for being you and for always being there.”

Earlier, on November 28, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Thanksgiving in London. The former had been shooting for her spy series Citadel Season 2 in the city.

In a heartfelt note on Instagram, Priyanka expressed her gratitude. She penned, “So grateful for the life we’re building together. With tremendous gratitude in my heart, I’d like to thank everyone that has been in my corner all these years. It’s so important for a person to have champions and I’m very lucky to have always had that. May you all be surrounded by love and loved ones. Happy thanksgiving to everyone celebrating.”

Advertisement

The picture of Priyanka and Nick kissing their daughter Malti Marie was the highlight of the post.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli sport super casual looks as they pose with fan in Australia; see PIC