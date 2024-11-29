Citadel Season 2: Priyanka Chopra calls it wrap as she drops video from ‘last day on set’; WATCH

Priyanka Chopra has been busy filming the highly anticipated second season of Citadel. The actress has been keeping her fans updated by sharing pictures and videos on her social media, offering a sneak peek into her schedule. Today (November 29, 2024), Chopra shared a video marking the wrap of the shoot, giving fans a glimpse of her final day on set.

In the video shared by Priyanka Chopra, she can be seen giving a glimpse of her chair with her character name 'Nadia' and file, which features her 'PCJ' initials. The Baywatch actress is also spotted holding a small coffee cup, possibly to energize herself for her last day of shooting in the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden starrer Amazon MGM series Citadel Season 2 has added exciting new cast members—Michael Trucco, Merle Dandridge, and Rahul Kohli.

Citadel was a huge success worldwide and became Amazon Prime’s second most-watched original series outside the US. It also set a benchmark for executive producers Russo Brothers by standing first in a landmark collection of Original Series.

Details about the plot of season 2 are being kept under wraps. The first season ended with a finale where many questions were left unanswered.

Along with season 2, the Citadel spyverse expanded with the release of Citadel: Diana on October 10 and Citadel: Honey Bunny on November 7. Citadel: Honey Bunny, directed by Raj & DK, stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead.

As of yet, no release date is confirmed for Citadel season 2. According to Variety, Joe Russo is set to direct all episodes of Citadel Season 2. The Russo brothers expressed their excitement through a statement, highlighting AGBO's enthusiasm for this next phase of the "spyverse" in collaboration with Amazon.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has Heads of State and The Bluff in the pipeline, with filming for both projects already completed. She is also set to star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. However, the movie stands delayed as fo now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

