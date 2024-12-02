Priyanka Chopra brings the heat to her anniversary dinner with Nick Jonas in bodycon dress with black leather jacket over it and boots

When it comes to shelling out major couple goals, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never disappoint their fans! On December 1, the power couple celebrated their anniversary in the most fashionable way possible as they stepped out for dinner in New York looking chic. They were totally twinning from head to toe in coordinated black ensembles. Let’s take a closer look at their outfits.

Let’s talk about Priyanka’s outfit first. The Desi Girl turned heads in a sleek, all-black outfit that was glam and edgy. She wore a mini, black figure-hugging dress that gave off an effortlessly chic vibe. The dress featured an effortlessly chic vibe. It featured a body-hugging fit that cinched at her waist with silver detailing, which was the perfect shimmer to keep things classy but edgy. From the waist, long silver tassels flowed dramatically, adding playful twists to the sleek silhouette.

Well, Priyanka accentuated her outfit with a bold and oversized black leather jacket. The rigid shoulders and sharp collar of the jacket are the perfect contrast to the soft elegance of her dress, finally completing her look. The undone zip just added that last touch of laid-back cool while keeping it polished yet rebellious.

Priyanka’s accessories are elegantly minimal yet quite dramatic. Tiny diamond studs added just enough sparkle. Worn around the neck was a sleek matching diamond pendant, all adding to the beautiful sparkly details of her classy wardrobe pick. She carried a black Bvlgari bag in her hand—a statement piece that was just enough to make it luxe without being over.

In terms of footwear, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took her look a notch further by adding fold-over black boots. The boots with tie-up details added a surprising touch to the outfit and completed the look with a mix of glam and grunge.

Her hairstyle and makeup were very much up to her dress. Soft cascading voluminous curls were styled, adding just the right amount of old Hollywood glamour to her look. As far as makeup goes, she kept it all in dewy base for essentially healthy, fresh, glowing skin.

She had fluffy, natural brows, and her lashes were amplified by generous coats of mascara. It made her eyes pop. A hint of highlight on her browbone added to the luminosity, and her cheeks were brushed with a hint of coral for a natural flush. But the cherry on top? The bold red lips tied the entire look with confidence and glam that only Priyanka can deliver.

Nick wasn’t about to let Priyanka steal all the limelight. The Jealous singer matched his wife’s style in a black outfit. He looked so suave in that well-fitted black shirt along with the black jacket and pants that could give any runway model a run for their money.

Nick Jonas has just made it the most fashion-forward move possible. Not just this, he also styled himself with a clean-cut cool look and enough stubble to complete the appearance.

So, next time you're planning an anniversary dinner or just a night out, take a leaf out of Priyanka and Nick's style book and match it up with your bae!

