Sidharth Malhotra Birthday: 5 times actor proved he is ultimate green flag with his gestures towards wife Kiara Advani and her family

Sidharth Malhotra is not just loved for his performances on screen but also for his personality. His interactions with his wife Kiara Advani always manage to captivate the fans and go viral on the internet. On the occasion of Sidharth’s 40th birthday today, January 16, 2025, let’s take a look at five times he proved that he is the ultimate green flag with his gestures towards Kiara and her family.

1. Just a few days ago, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they prepared to depart for Delhi. In a paparazzi video, the couple was seen getting out of their car. Kiara held her husband’s arm, and in turn, he sweetly intertwined their hands. They slayed the fashion game in their chic winter attire.

2. Sidharth and Kiara looked stunning as ever in their ethnic outfits at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party in 2024. When they were exiting the event, they were surrounded by a crowd who wanted to take pictures with them. Sid turned into a protective husband as he shielded his wife amid the crowd. They remained calm before moving towards their car.

3. In another video from last year, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were seen arriving at Mumbai airport. As they walked towards their waiting car, the Yodha actor quickly moved forward and opened the door for his wife in true gentleman fashion.

4. Sidharth has also proven that he is the biggest cheerleader of Kiara’s family. When his brother-in-law Mishaal Advani’s song was released last year, Sid took to his Instagram Stories and shared its link. He also hyped Mishaal by saying ‘bro’ and using fire & clap emojis.

5. Sid gets along well with his mother-in-law and father-in-law. In the last slide of an unseen photo dump shared by Kiara, the Shershaah jodi was seen playing card games with her parents.

Pinkvilla wishes ‘green flag’ Sidharth Malhotra a very happy birthday!

