WATCH: Alia Bhatt cheering for Deepika Padukone during Sabyasachi’s 25-year celebration is true ‘women supporting women’ moment

Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone share a great bond and have often expressed their admiration for each other. The duo recently attended designer Sabyasachi’s 25-year celebration. Deepika opened the runway show, and a video of Alia cheering for her has now surfaced on the internet. It was a true ‘women supporting women’ moment.

On January 25, 2025, many Bollywood celebrities graced Sabyasachi’s 25th anniversary gala in Mumbai. In one inside video, Alia Bhatt could be seen sitting in the front row as Deepika Padukone walked the ramp. She was clapping and hooting for the Tamasha actress and the other models. As Deepika walked forward with the designer, Alia took out her phone and started recording her.

Alia Bhatt supports Deepika Padukone during runway show:

Netizens couldn’t stop gushing over this heartwarming moment. One person said, “Women supporting women,” while another wrote, “They are close.” A user stated, “@aliaabhatt such a sweetheart,” and another shared, “Alia is such a secure actress and she always shows support to her colleagues.” Many others left heart-eye emojis to convey their love.

Alia Bhatt looked stunning at the gala in a bejeweled golden blouse and a black saree. She accessorized her look with golden earrings and statement rings. Her makeup was flawless, and her hair was styled in a bun.

Deepika Padukone donned an all-white look for her walk. It featured a white shirt and pants with a trench coat. The layered necklaces, black boots, and leather gloves made it quite unique. This was Deepika’s first show after the birth of her and Ranveer Singh’s daughter, Dua. The actress had been on a break and had been staying away from many public appearances.

Ananya Panday, Sonam Kapoor, Sharvari, Bipasha Basu, and Aditi Rao Hydari were among other celebrities in attendance.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. She has the spy thriller film Alpha scheduled for release this year. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone’s fans have been eagerly waiting for the official announcement of her upcoming projects.

