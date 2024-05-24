Aishwarya Rai Bachchan drops PICS ft daughter Aaradhya from her mother Brinda’s birthday celebrations

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan might be a megastar, a fashionista, and a global icon, but she is also a doting daughter to her parents. More often than not, she is spotted celebrating their important days and even posts glimpses of the merriment.

On her mother’s birthday, the diva wished her with a cute photo and also shared glimpses of their midnight celebration featuring her daughter Aaradhya. Check it out!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan drops midnight birthday wish for mommy Brinda Rai

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s social media profile is all about her family and the wonderful memories she makes with them. Be it on her father Krishnaraj Rai’s birth anniversary or her mom’s birthday, she never misses to express her gratitude for her wonderful parents.

Minutes ago, as the clock struck 12, the Jodhaa Akhtar actress took to her Instagram profile and wished her mother, Brinda Rai, with a loving post. Sharing a picture of her mom with the multiple cakes she brought for her, the actress penned, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEAREST DARLING MOMMYYY-DODDA. LOVE YOU ETERNALLY.”

Take a look:

Soon after, she followed it up with another post featuring Aaradhya Bachchan next to her mother and grandmother. The Cannes veteran also made sure to make her late father a part of her mother's big day by holding a picture of him while posing for the camera. "Love you Birthday girl, dearest Mommy-Doddaaa," she wrote in this post.

Take a look:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2024

Just like every year, Aishwarya represented a fashion giant at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, which is happening an the French Riviera. Two days after the event kickstarted, the actress walked the red carpet of the coveted global event that celebrates big names in the fashion and entertainment industry.

She looked like a golden goddess in her first look, which featured several golden flowers on the train with gold detailing on her bustier. Next, she arrived in a sparkly turquoise blue and silver gown, both of which were designed by designers Falguni and Shane Peacock. Apart from her, Jacqueline Fernandez and Aditi Rao Hydari also made heads turn at the event.

