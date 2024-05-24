Lovely Runner's director Yoon Jong Ho announces next project time-period fantasy romance The Lord Of Seoul Ha

Director Yoon Jong Ho, known for Lovely Runner and Goblin, unveils his next project: The Lord Of Seoul Ha. This historical fantasy mystery romance drama follows the revelation of a shadow warrior as the true prince, sparking a gripping battle for the throne against an imposter prince after 25 years.

On May 23, renowned director Yoon Jong Ho, known for his work on hit dramas like Lovely Runner and Goblin, revealed details about his upcoming project, The Lord Of Seoul Ha. This historical fantasy mystery romance drama follows the story of a shadow warrior who served the Crown Prince.

After 25 years, it's revealed that this shadow warrior is, in fact, the true prince, sparking a fierce battle for the throne between him and the imposter prince. With its intriguing premise and Yoon Jong Ho's proven track record, The Lord Of Seoul Ha promises to captivate viewers with its blend of suspense, romance, and political intrigue. Fans of historical dramas and fantasy genres are eagerly anticipating its release.

More details about Yoon Jong Ho

Yoon Jong Ho stands as a prominent figure in the South Korean entertainment industry, recognized for his remarkable contributions as a director, editor, and cinematographer. He gained widespread acclaim for his work on the iconic drama Goblin, featuring a star-studded cast including Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun, Lee Dong Wook, Yoo In Na, and Yook Sungjae.

His recent endeavor, the television series Lovely Runner, further solidified his status as a creative force in the industry. Starring Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, the show has garnered significant attention and praise, captivating audiences with its compelling storyline and captivating performances.

With a keen eye for storytelling and a knack for creating visually stunning narratives, Yoon Jong Ho continues to leave a lasting impact on viewers worldwide. His ability to bring characters to life and evoke emotions through his work exemplifies his talent and dedication to the craft. As audiences eagerly anticipate his future projects, Yoon Jong Ho remains a name synonymous with excellence in South Korean television.

