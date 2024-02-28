9 best Bollywood rain songs that can light up your mood anytime

Bollywood rain songs rightfully have been capturing the essence of rain for ages. The Indian film industry, especially Bollywood has mesmerized the various emotions associated with rain. From the earliest days, Indian films have showcased the various moods of monsoons through song and dance. In several Bollywood films, both old and new, songs involving the lead pair singing and dancing in the rain have become immensely popular with the audience.

We have curated an awesome list of such songs from old and new movies that truly capture the essence of rain.

Here are 9 best Bollywood rain songs that you never knew you needed for your monsoon playlist

1. Baarish

Baarish is one of the awesome Bollywood rain songs that still remains one of the top choices for all the song lovers. The song featured in the movie Half Girlfriend. The song is voiced by Ash King and Shashaa Tirupati. Half Girlfriend released in 2017, features Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles.

It tells the story of a Bihar native Madhav Jha who enrolls in a college in Delhi and develops feelings for Riya Somani. She agrees to be his girlfriend after much prodding, although she has no romantic interest in him.

Advertisement

2. Tip Tip Barsa Pani

Tip Tip Barsa Pani is one of the popular rain songs in Bollywood. This song is from the movie Mohra. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, and others. The song Tip Tip Barsa Pani was sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan. It still remains one of the top rain songs in Bollywood.

3. Kaate Nahi Kat-te Yeh Din Yeah Raat

Mr India has several popular tracks and one of them is Kaate Nahi Kat-te Yeh Din Yeah Raat. This famous song is voiced by legendary singer Kishore Kumar. The movie featured Anil Kapoor and late Sridevi.

The storyline follows a violinist and philanthropist named Arun Verma, who acquires a device that can make him invisible. When he rents out his house to pay his debts, he meets Seema Sohni, a journalist whom he falls in love with. Meanwhile, there is a criminal mastermind named Mogambo who wants to conquer India.

4. Pyaar Hua Ikrar Hua

Pyaar Hua Ikrar Hua is one of the popular tracks from the movie Shree 420. The song is voiced by Lata Mangeshkar, Manna Dey, and Shankar-Jaikishan. The movie featured Raj Kapoor, Nargis Dutt, Nadira, Lalita Pawar, and others.

For the story, a small-town man who comes to make it big in the city, where he is almost instantly relieved of all his possessions. Homeless and penniless, he is taken in by a woman who looks after him. Raj falls prey to an unethical lifestyle when a rich businessman, Sonachand, lures him into it. However, when Raj realises Sonachand's unscrupulous ways, he decides to make amends.

5. Koi Ladki Hai

Dil To Pagal Hai is one of the most-acclaimed films and from it, Koi Ladki Hai is a very popular track that still alive in everyone’s hearts. The song was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan.

Featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles, the film showcases Rahul who is the director of a successful music and dance group, considers Nisha his best friend. Secretly, she is madly in love with him. Following an injury, new dancer Pooja joins the company and Rahul finds himself falling for her, but she is engaged to Ajay who is the son of the family who raised Pooja following her parents' death.

Advertisement

6. Dum Dum Diga Diga

From the movie Chhalia, Dum Dum Diga Diga is one of the best rain songs. It is voiced by Mukesh. The movie starred Nutan, Raj Kapoor, Pran, Rehman, and others. Following Chhalia who is a naive, simple-minded young man who comes to the city and witnesses the harsh side of life, falling in love with a young woman only to find out that she is married but separated from her husband and adopted son.

7. Rimjhim Gire Sawan

When it’s raining outside, Kishore Kumar and R. D. Burman’s Rimjhim Gire Sawan never sounds old. The evergreen song is from the movie Manzil. The movie starred Amitabh Bachchan, Moushumi Chatterjee, Praveen Paul, and others. The storyline follows Ajay, an ambitious young man, falls for a rich girl and pretends to be rich in an attempt to woo her. Things start to go awry when a court case, an angry father and a failed business venture become his stumbling stones.

8. Barso Se

Barso Re is one of the melodious song voiced by Shreya Ghoshal. The song is from the movie Guru. It featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan , Mithun Chakraborty , R. Madhavan, and others. It tells the story of Gurukant "Guru" Desai (Abhishek Bachchan), a middle-class man from a small village in the state of Gujarat. Guru travels to Bombay with his wife, Sujata (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan), and his brother-in-law, Jignesh (Arya Babbar), to start his own business and achieve his dreams.

9. Ghanan Ghanan

Ghanan Ghanan is one of the most famous Bollywood rain songs. It is from the movie Lagaan. The song is voiced by A.R. Rahman, Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, Sukhwinder Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Shaan, and Sehar.

These are some popular Bollywood rain songs that you can enjoy during the monsoon season.

ALSO READ: Who is Mathias Boe? Everything you need to know about Taapsee Pannu's husband-to-be