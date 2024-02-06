PICS: Salman Khan's physical transformation grabs attention as he poses with fans; is it for The Bull?

Salman Khan is one of India's most beloved actors, with a huge fan base. Over his 35-year-old career in films, he has starred in some of the nation's most cherished movies such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, and Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, among others. His latest movie Tiger 3 is performing impressively at the box office, earning around Rs 250 crores in India and over Rs 400 crores globally up to now. Recently, some of the actor’s fans shared a few pictures with the actor at his apartment.

Salman Khan poses with fans as his physical transformation gains attention

Recently, on February 5, some Salman Khan fans took to their Instagram handles to share a few pictures and videos along with the actor and his father Salim Khan at their Galaxy Apartment. From the pictures, it could be very well figured out that the actor has undergone an impressive physical transformation. He might have seemingly bulked up for his upcoming patriotic film The Bull, directed by Vishnuvardhan, which required him to change his body structure and the actor has been undergoing rigorous training for the same.

TAKE A LOOK:

Salman Khan undergoes extensive physical training for The Bull

Salman Khan, a highly popular actor, is putting in maximum effort to get ready for his upcoming project, Bull. Directed by Vishnuvardhan, the movie features him portraying the character of Brigadier Farukh Bulsara. To prepare for the role, Salman has been undergoing intense physical training.

Advertisement

As per a source, Salman Khan is set to portray Brigadier Farukh Bulsara, the leader of Operation Cactus in 1988 in the Maldives. He will take on the role of a paramilitary officer in the upcoming Dharma project, with filming scheduled to commence in February.

A source revealed, “The superstar is undergoing rigorous physical training to play the character of Brigadier Bulsara. He is training for 3.5 Hours daily to get into the skin of the character. Of course, with a minor change in his diet.”

Exclusive deets about The Bull shared earlier

Last year in November, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Salman Khan is preparing for his upcoming project with Dharma Productions. A source provided insights into the project during the announcement and shared, “Salman Khan has allotted bulk dates to Karan Johar for this ambitious action thriller inspired by true events. He will be shooting for this film from February to August, and the prep work to change his body structure has already started."

While the film's release date remains undecided, it will be confirmed once filming commences. However, there are expectations that it will hit theaters on Eid 2025. As per the source, audiences can anticipate a slimmer version of the actor. Additionally, pre-production activities for the film are currently underway at the Dharma Production Office in Mumbai, with plans to begin set construction soon.

"Karan and co. wish to put up multiple sets in Mumbai, costing a bomb, as the idea is to recreate the era gone by with a proper art team rather than recreating them using VFX. The work on creating the costumes and uniforms is also in progress. They want to stay true to the aesthetics. The film is tentatively titled The Bull and is based on one of the most heroic missions conducted by the Indian Army,” The source also mentioned that a few other titles are also being considered at the moment.

About The Bull

The Bull will mark the reunion of Karan Johar and Salman Khan after almost 25 years since Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Produced by Dharma Productions and directed by Vishnu Varadhan, the film will depict a reinterpretation of Operation Cactus. This operation saw the Indian Armed Forces aiding the Maldives on November 3, 1988, in regaining control after a coup attempt orchestrated by businessman Abdullah Luthufi and the People's Liberation Organisation of Tamil Eelam (PLOTE). The Indian forces swiftly countered the mercenaries and restored authority to President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom's government within a few hours.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan to start Karan Johar and Vishnu Vardhan's The Bull from February