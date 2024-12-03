Priyanka Chopra’s parents arranged THIS as ‘consolation prize’ for her because they didn’t think she would win Miss World

Priyanka Chopra made India proud when she won the Miss World 2000 title at just the age of 18. However, her mom, Madhu Chopra, recently revealed that she and her husband, Ashok Chopra, didn’t think their daughter would win the pageant. She shared that they had arranged for her travel plans as a ‘consolation prize.’

In a conversation with Rodrigo Canelas on the podcast Something Bigger Show, Madhu Chopra talked about Priyanka Chopra’s ‘grit’ and ‘determination.’ She revealed that her daughter worked extremely hard for the Miss India pageant. Chopra mentioned that PC had never worn stilettos before in her life. She recalled her practicing how to walk by watching Fashion TV at night so that she could perform well in training.

Then, Madhu Chopra talked about Priyanka going for Miss World. She disclosed that it was the first time the family went abroad. Sharing why they thought PC wouldn’t win, Chopra said, “We didn't think she would win because just the previous year Miss India was Miss World, so it could not have happened one after the other.”

Talking about arranging a grand trip for Priyanka, the doctor stated, “We were sure, so we bought tickets for grand travel all over Europe, all over America as a consolation prize for her and the three of us.” Chopra mentioned that even though the tickets were expensive, the family was looking forward to the trip.

Advertisement

She further revealed that Priyanka’s dad thought his daughter would be extremely disappointed if she didn’t win, so it was their gift to her. But Priyanka ended up winning Miss World, and her mother laughingly added that they had to cut short their travel plans.

In September 2024, Priyanka Chopra was at the O2 Arena in London, where her husband, Nick Jonas, celebrated his birthday. Their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was also with them. Recalling her Miss World memories at the same location, Priyanka shared, “I was crowned Miss World at this arena 24 years ago. It was called the Millennium Dome back then. I’ll never forget my little 18 year old, excited, nervous and competitive self, trying to look and be the best I could be.”

On the work front, Priyanka has been shooting for her spy series Citadel Season 2.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor drops stunning mirror selfie but there's something else that has caught fans' attention; Can you spot it?