Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan helped Priyanka Chopra take her ill dad to US after cancer diagnosis, recalls actress’ mom; know entire story

Priyanka Chopra always sports her tattoo of 'Daddy's little girl' with pride, and it's one of the many gestures from the actress that reflects her love for her father. Recently, her mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, recalled how they were facing issues when they wanted to take her ill father, Ashok Chopra, to the USA for treatment. However, Priyanka Chopra's co-star, Hrithik Roshan, and his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, stepped in to help them in their vulnerable moments.

Dr. Madhu Chopra sat down for an elaborate conversation with the YouTube channel Something Bigger Show. Among the many other things discussed on the show, she recalled how her family faced emotional and traveling challenges when they had to take her husband and Priyanka's ill father, Ashok Chopra, for treatment in Boston, US.

For those unaware, Ashok Chopra was diagnosed with cancer, and her brother suggested they visit Boston to seek advanced treatment despite fewer chances of recovery. But, when they planned to travel, they were met with logistical challenges as the airlines were hesitant to let him fly after they provided them with necessary medical information about his case.

Amid this chaos, Priyanka was filming for her popular movie, Krrish, directed by Rakesh Roshan and featuring Hrithik Roshan as the male protagonist. During the shoot, they witnessed Chopra being stressed and enquired about her issues. When they got to know about the logistical challenges faced by his father to travel for treatment, they stepped in to help her.

Dr. Madhu Chopra said, "She shared her worries with them. Hrithik asked her, 'Why are you crying?' Then, both father and son made it possible for the airlines to take us. They helped us, put in a word—they knew people."

Apart from the father-son duo's significant help, Dr. Madhu shared that her husband, Dr. Ashok, was unwilling to share the news about his illness with others. He wanted it to be private among their family, which added more emotional difficulty for her because she couldn't understand whether to deal with empathy or address her fear.

However, Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan's help proved vital for them, and they could continue the treatment of Priyanka's father. But, he succumbed to cancer in 2013, which left a deep void in the hearts of his family.

