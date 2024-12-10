14 years of Band Baaja Baaraat: New dad Ranveer Singh raises toast to the time when his ‘dreams became a reality’

Today, Ranveer Singh is named among the most talented and successful actors in the Hindi film industry. While the audience talks highly of his skills, his industry friends call him a true friend and the life of every party. This new father gave glimpses of his acting prowess ever since he stepped into Bollywood with Yash Raj Films' romantic comedy, Band Baaja Baaraat. As he celebrates 14 years of the film's release, he raised a toast to the time when his 'dreams became a reality.'

December 10 marks the day when the audience became a part of Ranveer Singh's successful film career. Fourteen years ago, he made his debut with the rom-com Band Baaja Baaraat opposite Anushka Sharma and served us as an entertainer that is still visited by his avid fans. To remind everyone of this special day, Singh took to his social media.

The new dad dropped a video of his first Bollywood film that showcased him as a guy next door, determined to make a career in the wedding planning business. Expressing his gratitude for the film, the Bajirao Mastani actor penned, "14 years since Band Baaja Baaraat. When my dreams became a reality."

While BBB marks Ranveer’s debut, it is also the directorial debut of Maneesh Sharma. When Deepika Padukone’s proud husband was struggling to make his mark in the industry, actress Bhumi Pednekar was working as a casting director. Back in 2009, when she was casting for the role of the male lead, she encountered Singh and witnessed his ‘phenomenal’ audition for the movie.

While talking to Kareena Kapoor Khan on her chat show, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress recalled when the Gully Boy actor entered their casting office in Juhu, the energy that everyone sees now on the red carpet or while interacting with people—that was the energy he had at that time.

Bhumi further added that even though she had rehearsed the lines multiple times earlier, she blanked out and forgot her lines while rehearsing them with Singh. It was at that moment that she realized how brilliant he truly was.

