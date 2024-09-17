PM Narendra Modi turns 74: Here's what Rajinikanth, Pawan Kalyan, Kamal Haasan and others have to say

The honorable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, has been a visionary leader for the country and is respected by one and all. Today, on September 17, 2024, he rings in his 74th birthday. While innumerable distinguished people from across the globe as well as the citizens of the country have already poured in their best wishes, here’s how some of the renowned South actors have expressed their happiness for the PM of the country on his birthday.

The deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and the power star of South cinema, Pawan Kalyan, took to his official Twitter account and dropped a powerful and heartfelt birthday wish for PM Narendra Modi.

Pawan Kalyan hailed the honorable Prime Minister as the architect of a great country like India who has been selfless in his actions and has become the embodiment of patriotism for the country at large to look up to. Furthermore, the OG star wished for the blessings of Lord Venkateswara for the well-being of the PM.

An excerpt from his long wish read, “Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to my inspiration, world leader, selfless Karmayogi, incomparable illustriousness, and architect of a great India, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on his birthday. I pray to Lord Venkateswara that you always remain healthy, safe and live long. You are the embodiment of the aspirations and patriotism of crores of sons of this great land.”

Advertisement

Up next, the beloved Thalaiva of South cinema, Rajinikanth, extended warm birthday wishes for the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi. The actor sought blessings of good health and prosperity for the visionary leader of the country.

He wrote, “A very happy birthday to our most respected honorable Prime minister dear Shri @narendramodi ji. I pray to God to always bless you with good health and happiness.”

Besides them, Kamal Haasan also took to his account on X and dropped a beautiful birthday message for Narendra Modi on his birthday. He wrote, “My best wishes to our Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on his birthday. May you have a long and healthy life.”

On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh also joined the bandwagon and wished the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, the very best as he turned 74 today. Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared a picture of him and warmly wished him on the special day.

Advertisement

She wrote, “Warmest wishes to our Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji. Your leadership has been a beacon of hope and progress. May your year ahead be filled with accomplishments and fulfillment.”

ALSO READ: Rs 30 crore: Prithviraj Sukumaran buys second property, a duplex house in Mumbai’s Pali Hill with Rs 1.84 crore stamp duty