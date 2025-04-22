PHOTOS: 5 Celebrity Spottings of the Day; Saif Ali Khan's presence at event is hard to miss; Varun Dhawan enjoys pre-birthday celebration with fans and more
Saif Ali Khan looked dapper as he attended an event in Mumbai. Varun Dhawan made his fans smile by enjoying his pre-birthday celebration with them and the media. Take a look at some celebrity sightings from April 21, 2025.
1. Saif Ali Khan steals the spotlight at an event
Veteran Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan sure knows how to steal the spotlight with his presence. The Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins actor looked dapper as he arrived at an event in Mumbai. Khan looked well-groomed in a light blue shirt, which he layered up with a dark blue jacket. He completed his look with a pair of white pants, brown formal shoes, and quirky eyewear.
2. Varun Dhawan enjoys a pre-birthday celebration with fans and media
Ahead of his birthday on April 24, Varun Dhawan enjoyed his pre-birthday celebration with his fans and the media. The Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar actor sat on the staircase outside a popular eatery in Mumbai and posed with the cake, which read “Happy Birthday VD.” He also looked dapper in a red t-shirt paired with fitted cargo pants and chunky boots, exuding Border 2 vibes.
3. Shilpa Shetty Kundra makes heads turn
Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been busy shooting for her reality TV shows. On April 21, 2025, the actress was spotted outside a set. Like always, the Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast became the talk of the town with her stylish ensemble. She was papped donning a red corset top with a plain skirt. She accessorized her look with a statement necklace.
4. Rakul Preet Singh stuns at Mumbai airport
Rakul Preet Singh, who was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi with Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, was spotted heading to an undisclosed location. The wife of actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani stepped up her summer fashion game by donning a lime-yellow co-ord set paired with white sneakers.
5. Manushi Chhillar spotted out and about in the city
Manushi Chhillar made her fans jump in joy when she was spotted running errands in Mumbai. The beauty queen and B-town actress looked gorgeous in her simple and comfortable all-black attire.
