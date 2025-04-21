Varun Dhawan gears up for first birthday after becoming dad to Lara; celebrates in advance with paps: WATCH

Varun Dhawan has been busy shooting for multiple projects over the past few months. He has also been enjoying quality time with his daughter, Lara. The actor is now gearing up for his 38th birthday, his first one after becoming a dad. Varun recently celebrated his birthday in advance as he cut a cake with the paparazzi.

Advertisement

Today, April 21, 2025, three days before his birthday, Varun Dhawan was spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai. Sitting on the stairs, he cut a delicious-looking chocolate cake that had ‘Happy Birthday VD’ written on it in frosting. The actor couldn’t stop smiling. He also posed for the cameras and thanked the paps.

VD looked dapper in a red t-shirt and beige pants with brown shoes. He accessorized his look with white sunglasses.

Watch the video of Varun Dhawan’s advance birthday celebration here!

Fans showered their love on Varun Dhawan with red hearts and fire emojis. One comment read, “It's pre birthday (heart-eye emoji).”

For the uninitiated, Varun Dhawan entered parenthood last year when he welcomed his first child with his wife, Natasha Dalal. Their baby girl was born on June 3, 2024. The official Instagram announcement had a message from the proud parents. It said, “We are overjoyed with this new blessing in our lives. During this special time, we request the media to give us our privacy. Thank you for your support & understanding. Natasha & Varun.”

Advertisement

Later, during an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, Varun shared that they had lovingly named their daughter Lara.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan has many movies in his lineup. He is set to star in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, a romantic comedy directed by Shashank Khaitan. It marks VD’s reunion with Janhvi Kapoor. The film also features Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi.

Apart from SSKTK, Varun has been shooting for the war film Border 2, which is slated to release in 2026. He also has Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and Bhediya 2 in his pipeline.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan Wedding Anniversary: When Be Happy actor revealed how criticism of his wife’s Cannes look ‘upset’ him even before their marriage