Raid 2 song Money Money OUT: Yo Yo Honey Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez set party vibe; Ajay Devgn adds swag

The countdown to the release of Raid 2 has begun. The trailer and a few songs of the Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh starrer have been released. Now, a new song titled Money Money is out, and it promises to be the party anthem of the season. It features Yo Yo Honey Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez setting the mood while Ajay adds his swag.

Today, April 22, 2025, the makers of the upcoming movie Raid 2 released a new song from the soundtrack. It has been composed, sung, and written by Yo Yo Honey Singh.

The music video is set in a casino and exudes full party vibes. Yo Yo Honey Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez groove to the peppy beats in stylish outfits. Ajay Devgn enters towards the end of the music video to conduct a raid. The trio poses together, making a powerful frame.

Watch the song here!

Netizens flooded the comments section of the music video with their appreciation. One person said, “Pure typical bollywood track and hit like lungi dance same vibe like that music,” while another wrote, “Honey paaji + Jacqueline + Raid = Banger.”

A user stated, “Broooo ‘Money Money’ is a total banger! Honey Singh killing it—this one gonna be stuck in everyone head! Bollywood mein asli heat!” and another shared, “Yo yo, Ajay and JF the collab we never expected but is (fire).” A comment read, “Another party song with crazy dance.” Many others conveyed their love with red hearts and fire emojis.

Raid 2 is set to hit the big screens on May 1, 2025. Ajay Devgn returns as Amay Patnaik, while Vaani Kapoor will be seen as his wife. Riteish Deshmukh plays the role of the antagonist and goes up against Ajay’s character. The film also stars Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak, and Amit Sial.

Raid 2, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, is a sequel to the 2018 film Raid. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak.

