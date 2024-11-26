Prateik Babbar’s goofy pics with fiancé Priya Banerjee explain the reason behind his happiness; Don’t miss couple’s on-point caption

Prateik Babbar has found love again in actress Priya Banerjee, and after almost three years of dating, the couple got engaged in November 2023. Today marks their one-year engagement anniversary, which they celebrated with fun and goofy pictures that reveal just how joyful they are together. Their celebration is simply unmissable!

On November 26, Prateik Babbar and actress Priya Banerjee took to Instagram to share some adorable, goofy pictures in a joint post. The duo looked effortlessly cute, rocking black glasses and perfectly capturing every expression.

From cozy hugs and playful pouts to tongue-out moments and funny imitations, their pictures are filled with charm. Sharing the sweet snapshots, she wrote, “Celebrating one year of being future Mr. & Mrs.”

As soon as Prateik and Priya Banerjee shared their pictures, fans couldn’t help but gush over the couple. Many flooded the comments with warm wishes for their special day. One user wrote, “Very natural,” while another commented, “You both are amazing.”

A third user added, “Aww, that's so cute bro. Congratulations,” and someone else called them a “Beautiful couple.” Another fan wrote, “Future perfect,” while one simply said, “Outstanding.” The love and admiration for the couple were truly heartwarming!

Earlier, the power couple dropped a heartwarming post on Instagram, featuring two pictures that will make anyone feel a bit envious. In the first image, they are lost in each other's gaze, lying side by side in a moment of pure connection.

The second photo captures their sense of ease and security, as they comfortably rest in each other’s embrace. Their captions reveal how excited they are to spend forever with each other.

In 2022, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Prateik was in a relationship with Priya. A source close to the actor shared that the couple had known each other for about a year, having met through a mutual friend from the TV industry.

The source further revealed that the actor had already introduced Priya to his family. The couple enjoys spending time together, whether it is hanging out or working out, but have opted to keep their relationship private for now. "The reason behind the same is his divorce, which is in process with his wife Sanya Sagar," the source added.

On the professional front, Prateik Babbar is set to star alongside Salman Khan in the much-awaited film Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the movie also features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The action-packed entertainer is slated to release in cinemas during Eid 2025.

