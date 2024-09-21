Preity Zinta gives shoutout to Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala’s The Night Manager for International Emmy nomination: ‘This is just awesome’

The acclaimed series The Night Manager recently added another feather to its cap by securing a nomination at the prestigious International Emmy Awards. The team, including actors Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala, has received heartfelt congratulations from the film industry. Preity Zinta recently reacted to the news, calling it awesome, and gave a shoutout to the team.

Today, September 21, 2024, Preity Zinta took to Instagram and shared a special post for the cast and crew of The Night Manager. The series bagged a nomination in the Best Drama Series category at the 52nd International Emmy Awards.

In the caption, Preity wrote, “So happy to hear this! A big shout out to the cast n crew for all their hard work n efforts. This is just awesome #Ting.”

Earlier, Arjun Kapoor also reacted to the series’ phenomenal achievement and called it “Well Deserved.”

Presented by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (IATAS), the winners of the 52nd International Emmy Awards will be announced during the ceremony on November 25, 2024, in New York.

In a recent exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Anil Kapoor expressed his feelings about the nomination. Extending his gratitude, he said, “Thank you to the International Emmys for your recognition of The Night Manager. I am lucky to have worked with a fantastic team, and we have endeavored to do justice to the brilliantly created world of The Night Manager while still trying to infuse it with a new voice.”

The actor continued by saying that the love has just energized him more. He said, “Shelly is the 140th character I have played in my 45 years as an actor, and this kind of love and encouragement energizes me to go for another 150! Jai ho!"

The Night Manager is a crime thriller web series that consists of seven episodes. The stellar cast features Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl, Rukhsar Rehman, Saswata Chatterjee, and more in pivotal roles. Created by Sandeep Modi, the show was released in 2023 and can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

