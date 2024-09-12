Arjun Kapoor stands like pillar for Malaika Arora as he escorts her and her son Arhaan Khan to their car at her father Anil Mehta’s funeral

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Malaika Arora is currently going through the loss of her father, Anil Mehta, who unfortunately passed away on September 11, 2024. Soon after the news of the death surfaced, Arjun Kapoor reached Malaika’s mother’s residence to offer his support to the grieving family. Recently, he was seen standing like a pillar for Malaika as he escorted her and her son Arhaan Khan to their car after the last rites of her father.

Today, September 12, Malaika Arora’s father Anil Mehta’s last rites took place at the Santacruz Hindu Crematorium in Mumbai at 11 am. Arjun Kapoor was also present at the cremation service along with the family. After the funeral, the actor was seen dropping off Malaika and her son Arhaan Khan to their car.

Even last night, Arjun helped Malaika settle in her car when they were exiting her mother’s house. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Amrita Arora also accompanied them.

Apart from Malaika’s family, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Farah Khan, Sajid Khan, Arshad Warsi, Shibani Akhtar, and others also arrived at the cremation to pay their last respects.

Yesterday, Malaika Arora shared an official statement about her father Anil Mehta’s death on Instagram. She expressed her deep sadness and requested privacy for her as well as her family during this tough time.

The statement read, “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support and respect. With gratitude, Joyce, Malaika, Amrita, Shakeel, Arhaan, Azaan, Rayyan, Casper, AXL, Duffy and Buddy.”

Many of her followers as well as celebrities like Dia Mirza, Chunky Panday, Masaba Gupta, Pulkit Samrat, Vaani Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap, Rhea Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, and more offered their prayers in the comments section of the post.

