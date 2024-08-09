Priyanka Chopra flaunts her new eye color as she begins prep for Citadel season 2; what do you think of it?

Priyanka Chopra is on a roll these days when it comes to her professional front. The actress who recently wrapped up The Bluff in Australia is all set to begin her next project. Taking to her Instagram stories, the global icon flaunted her new eye color and announced that she is heading for the prep for the second season of Citadel. Isn’t that exciting?

Priyanka Chopra dropped a video of her traveling in her car. She looked radiant as always in a beige and white colored striped top. The Sky Is Pink actress sported a nude makeup look and completed her look with gold accessories and a ponytail. Zooming the camera on her eyes, PeeCee said, “new eye color for Citadel, what do you think?”

Check out the video:

As per the latest reports, Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden starrer Amazon MGM series Citadel has added exciting new cast members for season 2. The names of the new additions are Michael Trucco, Merle Dandridge, and Rahul Kohli. Born in Japan and raised in Nebraska, Dandridge is an award-winning singer and actress who most recently starred in the critically acclaimed production of A Little Night Music at the Pasadena Playhouse.

Kohli is from London and is best known for starring in the CW series iZOMBIE, which had a successful run of five seasons. He also starred in many of Mike Flanagan’s Netflix productions, including The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, Midnight Club, and most recently, The Fall of The House of Usher and Death and Other Details for Hulu.

Advertisement

It was earlier said that the second season will begin production this year with Joe Russo directing and Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stanley Tucci, and Lesley Manville reprising their roles. Looks like the prep has already begun and we bet you cannot wait to watch the second season.

Talking about the Indian spin-off of Citadel, Citadel: Honey Bunny helmed by Raj & DK and headlined by Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Priyanka recently teased fans with a Nadia connection in the show. Well, this has gotten all the fans even more excited. We cannot wait until both Citadel’s second season and Citadel: Honey Bunny releases.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra gets nostalgic about her stage performances in Bollywood; Hubby Nick Jonas declares himself as ‘biggest fan forever and always’