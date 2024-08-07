'Priyanka Chopra is just fire' admits Kusha Kapila; Says 'Woh kisi bhi baat ka jawaab de sakti hai’

Social media influencer-turned-actress Kusha Kapila has made her mark in the Hindi film industry. In a recent interview, Kusha talked about her experience interviewing Priyanka Chopra, praising Priyanka's ability to respond to any question without relying on a script. She also noted that the Citadel actress can answer any question with ease and said, “Woh kisi bhi baat ka jawaab de sakti hai.”

Kusha Kapila shared that she interviewed Priyanka Chopra in 2018, during a time when she would typically prepare both the questions and answers for celebrity interviews promoting films. However, Priyanka was an exception. Kusha revealed that Priyanka didn’t look at the pre-written answers and responded to everything on her own. The Sukhee actress praised Priyanka, calling her ‘quick and witty.’

In an interview with Fever FM, Kusha Kapila said, "Priyanka Chopra is an improv artist. Woh kisi bhi baat ka jawaab de sakti hai (she can speak on any topic). Usually, when we write a script, we write our questions, and also write answers for them (the interviewee), but she did not read any of the answers that we wrote for her. She answered all the questions, herself. She said what she wanted to say. She is so quick and she is so witty, and she had comebacks for everything."

Kusha also commended Priyanka's proficiency in languages, noting that the interview was one of her favorites because of Priyanka's exceptional command over both Hindi and English. She mentioned that Priyanka even offered to teach her Hindi, showcasing her quick wit and versatility.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress was last seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink in 2019, where she starred alongside Farhan Akhtar. She recently wrapped up filming for her new Hollywood film, The Bluff. During the shoot, she regularly shared behind-the-scenes moments with her fans, including photos of her on-set injuries, charming videos of her daughter Malti Marie Jonas singing, and interesting insights into the prosthetics, makeup, and props used in the movie.

The Bluff is an upcoming American film co-written by Frank E. Flowers and Joe Ballarini, with Flowers directing. Priyanka Chopra leads the cast, featuring alongside Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo.

Besides this, PeeCee will also star in the action comedy Heads of State with John Cena. She is also slated to return for the second season of the eagerly awaited spy thriller series Citadel. Furthermore, she will appear in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

