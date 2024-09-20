Priyanka Chopra is desi at heart when it comes to skincare routine, and these revelations by mother Madhu Chopra are proof

Priyanka Chopra enjoys a mammoth amount of stardom. While the actress’ lifestyle often catches everyone’s attention, many wonder about the secret to her flawless skin. Recently, the actress’ proud mother revealed that the Desi Girl, despite going global, still opts for the Indian regime by using ubtan on her face and oiling her hair.

Today, on September 20, Priyanka Chopra’s mother Dr. Madhu Chopra took to her Instagram handle and shared a video while she spoke at an event. In the video, she was asked by a fan about the skin-care routine of her daughter. In response to this, PeeCee’s mother revealed that the actress takes extraordinary care of her skin and hair, as she was blessed with good skin.

Chopra further continued by sharing, "She never had breakouts because since she was small her skincare regime like oiling on the hair, washing off the hair, ubtan on the face, giving multivitamins, all this regime has been followed since then."

The proud mother further highlighted that now she has grown bigger and better, her skin has ups and downs. She explained how the actress has to travel the world in a compressed aeroplane for 16–20 hours, which takes a toll on one’s skin.

In addition to this, the fan asked if she also combined the Indian regime suggested above. Madhu Chopra was quick to say, "All of it. Kachi malai, sugar scrub, rice water mask, you name it she does it."

Sharing the post, she also added the caption alongside that read, "Priyanka has been dedicated to her skincare routine from a young age, and I’m proud to say she incorporates many of the DIY remedies I recommend. From rice water masks to sugar scrubs and nourishing hair oils, she finds a balance between traditional methods and modern skincare, even while traveling."

"It’s a great blend of natural and professional care, keeping her skin radiant despite her busy schedule," she wrote on a concluding note.

On the professional front, Priyanka is currently busy with the shoot of her upcoming web-show, Citadel Season 2. The actress kicked off the shoot just a couple of days back and update of the same was shared by her on social media handle.

