Priyanka Chopra flaunts her unique gift from Anushka Sharma and we all need a friend like her in our lives

Priyanka Chopra remains active on her social media handle, offering a peek into her daily life updates. The actress shared a photo flaunting a cute Chacha Chaudhry t-shirt gifted to her by Anushka Sharma.

Today, on September 18, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle and dropped a stunning mirror selfie. In the picture, she was seen sporting a black t-shirt with Chacha Chaudhry animated printed on it. The actress paired it with black jogger pants and tied her hair in a half ponytail.

Sharing the post, PeeCee expressed in the caption, "Still love my @chachachaudhry_t-shirt(accompanied by a red-heart emoji) thx @anushkasharma."

Meanwhile, the actress who has also been gearing up for the second season of Citadel dropped a photo of the script with her name written on it. "It’s on! Citadel S2 @therussobrothers" she wrote in the caption and also dropped a white heart emoji. While the third post on her Instagram stories featured her sitting in a car as she enjoyed her coffee. "That espresso life." she wrote.

On September 17, PeeCee shared a carousel of pictures with her husband, Nick Jonas, and daughter Malti Marie. The actress penned a detailed note expressing her feelings, "Monday nights should not be so much fun."

She further continued by recalling that it was the same arena where she was crowned Miss World 24 years back. The actress also mentioned the date, November 30, 2000, of never forgetting the feel of balancing on pencil heels with a gorgeous dress designed by Hemant Trivedi.

She recollected memories of how her dress was falling the entire evening as her body tape would not stay on, as she was sweating so much. "Hence if you google the pictures, after I win, I look like I’m doing a namaste in gratitude but I’m actually desperately trying to keep my dress up. clearly I survived and it was all well at the end," she wrote.

The actress expressed gratitude on a concluding note about life coming a full circle as she visited there with her husband and daughter.

