Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and team’s goofy unseen BTS photos from Gunday sets show the amount of fun they’ve had working on it

Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, and Arjun Kapoor starred together in 2014-released Gunday. The action-entertainer directed by Ali Abbas Zafar had some of the classic and iconic elements, making it worth remembering. Getting nostalgic about the film, the Desi Girl offered a peek into the amount of fun they've had working on the film with some of the unseen BTS pictures from the movie sets.

Today, on November 17, Priyanka Chopra shared a multi-picture post featuring behind-the-scenes pictures from Ali Abbas Zafar’s Gunday. The pictures featured the actress in some of the classic sultry outfits for the movie, with goofy pictures featuring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and the team. She also added her beloved song, Asalaam-e-Ishqum in the background.

Reminiscing old memories, PeeCee penned a heartwarming post stating, "I was going through my phone and these pictures popped up in my memories. Anyone remember this ?? One of the most fun jobs ever! Incredible locations, the most fun cast and crew and the lovely @aliabbaszafar who brought us together. Good memories are made by good people. Circa 2013 @ranveersingh @arjunkapoor @yrf."

Take a look

The post shared by the actress sent a wave of nostalgia amongst fans as a user wrote, "How can anyone forget uffff Diva Goddess Nandita is my favorite," another fan wrote, "She ... Is born to slay" while a third fan asked, "Bollywood comeback when? " and another fan wrote, "Gud old days ..gunday one of my fav movie" while another fan urged, "We missss u come bck to bollywood."

Recently, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Arjun Kapoor reflecting on his experience of working in Gunday noted how the Desi Girl despite being a "big star" back then who was out of their league agreed to do the film. He remembered the pleasure of working with Irrfan Khan and, credited Aditya Chopra for mounting the film to connect with the masses.

Gunday was set in the period of 1970s-80s and narrated the story of best friends who also happen to be coal thieves- Bala and Bikram. The duo rises to become notorious gangsters in Kolkata. Apart from the film, the musical album of the song remains ever-so-classic.

