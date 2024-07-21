Priyanka Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, Manisha Koirala, and more extend wishes to Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal as they welcome baby girl

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal recently embraced parenthood as they welcomed their first child into the world. On July 20, the couple took to social media to share their happiness with their followers and dropped a cute glimpse of their baby girl. Richa and Ali were showered with love and wishes from their friends and colleagues in the film industry. These included Priyanka Chopra, Manisha Koirala, Taapsee Pannu, and others who congratulated the new parents.

Priyanka Chopra and other celebs wish Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal as they embrace parenthood

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s Instagram post, in which they shared the first glimpse of their newborn, was flooded with heartfelt messages and love in the comments section. Priyanka Chopra and Manisha Koirala wrote, “Congratulations,” while Bhumi Pednekar and Tabu dropped red heart emojis. Jimmy Shergill said, “Mubaarkaan,” and Konkona Sensharma expressed, “Welcome to the world baby girl! You make it a better place.”

Taapsee Pannu penned, “Congratulations both of u. What blessing!,” and Dia Mirza wished, “Only love always.” Angad Bedi stated, “God bless and enjoy this new phase its the most enriching.. @therichachadha @alifazal9 bholi-guddu ka ladoo!!!”

Neeti Mohan, Vishal Mishra, Kalki Koechlin, Zareen Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Urmila Matondkar, and many others sent wishes to Ali and Richa.

In the post, along with a picture of their baby girl’s feet, the couple wrote in the caption, “Doing a collab post to announce the biggest collab of our lives!! We’ve been blessed indeed. Our baby girl continues to keep us very very busy. So Thank you all for your love and blessings ..”

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s official announcement after welcoming their baby

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal revealed in February 2024 that they were expecting their first child. After the birth, they gave a joint statement, disclosing the little one’s health and birth date. The statement said, “We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed and we thank our well wishers for their love and blessings! Love, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal.”

