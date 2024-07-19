Heeramandi's Bibbojaan Aditi Rao Hydari wishes ‘happiness max’ to Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal as they welcome baby girl

The lovely couple, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, had announced back in February 2024 that they were expecting their first child. They welcomed a baby girl on July 16 and expressed their happiness in a statement. Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who worked with Richa in the series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, has extended her congratulations to the new parents and wished them an exciting journey ahead.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s special post for new parents Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

Today, July 19, Heermandi’s Bibbojaan Aditi Rao Hydari took to her Instagram Stories and shared a beautiful picture of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. In the photo, Richa was seen holding her baby bump while she leant back into Ali’s arms.

Alongside the shot, Aditi wrote, “Congratulations @therichachadha and @alifazal9 Happiness max on this exciting new journey with your baby girl,” accompanied by a hugging face and red heart emojis.

Have a look at Aditi’s story!

Earlier, Richa and Ali announced the birth of their baby, saying, “We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed and we thank our well wishers for their love and blessings! Love, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal.”

Richa Chadha’s note of gratitude for husband Ali Fazal with her maternity photoshoot

A few days ago, Richa Chadha shared pictures on Instagram in which she was seen flaunting her baby bump. Thanking her life partner Ali Fazal, she wrote, “What can a love so pure bring forth into the world, but a beam of light ? Thank you for being my partner on this incredible journey @alifazal9, through this lifetime and many more, through starlights and galaxies…”

She also expressed what she desired, saying, “May we bring forth a warrior of light, a child of compassion, empathy, healing and above all love. Ameen!”

About Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal play courtesans in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama. Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman also feature in pivotal roles. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar was released on Netflix on May 1.

