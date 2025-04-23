Tom Hanks Sparks Toy Story 5 Buzz with Cryptic Production Update; Know Details

Tom Hanks has teased a Toy Story 5 voice acting role and hints at the production of the 2026 sequel being underway. Fans' excitement reached infinity and beyond as Hanks shared cryptic posts on social media regarding the fifth installment of the beloved animated franchise.

On April 22, the A Man Called Otto actor took to Instagram to share a picture of his hand within a voiceover booth, suggesting that he had started working on the Pixar film. He captioned, "First day of work on a certain Story Number 5! Need a hint? Disney. Studio B."

Hanks, 68, is the voice of Woody, while Tim Allen, 71, voices Buzz Lightyear. Walt Disney Studios first released the generational classic animated adventure comedy film in 1995. It also featured the voices of Annie Potts (Pretty in Pink), Don Rickles (Casino), John Ratzenberger (Cheers), Jim Varney (known for the Ernest P. Worrell role), and Wallace Shawn (Clueless).

While plot information of the fifth installment is kept under wraps, fans got some information at the D23 Expo back in August 2024. Filmmaker Andrew Stanton announced that the new movie will delve into the impact of technology on children's playtime. It will show how toys are being pushed harder to compete with kids' obsession with electronic gadgets.

"In Toy Story 5, the toys’ jobs get exponentially harder when our toy crew goes head-to-head with what kids are obsessed with today: electronics," he said at the event, per People.

Concept art shown at the event showed the toy characters observing their owner engrossed in a tablet, indicating an emotional and relevant story direction. Veteran Pixar director Stanton, who is directing the upcoming sequel, has some of the biggest animated films under his belt, such as Finding Nemo, A Bug's Life, and Elemental.

Toy Story 5 arrives in theaters on June 19, 2026. Meanwhile, fans can catch up on the other Toy Story films that are currently streaming on Disney+.

