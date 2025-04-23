Is Justin Bieber 'Finally Coming Out His Shell'? Source Claims Hailey Thinks So Amid Viral Smoking Videos From Coachella

Justin Bieber has caught a lot of eyeballs lately. This is mostly because of his cryptic social media posts, which have raised concerns for his mental health among fans and the alleged trouble in paradise rumors with his wife, Hailey.

In addition to that, the singer became a hot topic when the videos of him dancing and heavily smoking at Coachella made the rounds on various social media platforms.

Now, an insider close to Justin and Hailey told People magazine that the couple is attempting to tune out the noise. The insider claimed that the singer was “having fun, vibing out and yes, he smokes weed like everyone else. But everything he does is being weaponized against him.”

For the unversed, one of the reported videos from Coachella also included the Baby singer smoking what seemed to be marijuana while he stood beside his teenage brother, Jaxon.

The insider told the outlet that it was not like the musician brought his son Jack, whom he shares with the Rose founder, to those events, adding that Justin’s brother is a teenager.

The insider revealed that the That Should Be Me singer’s father came into town to bring Jaxon to Coachella after he witnessed how “much fun” the couple had the first weekend. The insider added, “Look on his socials, he had an amazing time. They're just tired of people turning everything into something bad.”

The insider revealed to the publication that the vocalist has been enjoying— with his wife’s full support. The source shared that the Rhode founder isn't on “the verge of wanting a divorce or leaving him,” adding that this is entirely false.

They continued, “If anything, she's sad about how hard everyone is being on him now that he finally is coming back out of his shell.”

On the other hand, the publication reported that according to another source (Justin’s source), Hailey has been in “tears” about the singer's behavior.

They reportedly shared, “Things have gotten bad quickly,” adding that the Rhode founder is truly terrified that something “bad” is going to occur to the singer.

