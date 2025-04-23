Sarah Hyland Shares Wedding Advice Ahead of Her Third Anniversary With Wells Adams; Says ‘Just Have A Moment…’

As she gears up to celebrate her third wedding anniversary with husband Wells Adams this August, Sarah Hyland is offering fans a sweet piece of wedding wisdom that’s going viral. The 34-year-old actress, currently starring in The Great Gatsby on Broadway, was recently approached by a fan in New York City asking for advice to share with her soon-to-be-wed sister — and Hyland delivered with sincerity and sparkle.

The moment was captured on TikTok by a woman named Bella, who told Hyland her sister was getting married and was a big fan. Hyland didn’t hesitate, responding with joy and warmth: “Hi! Congratulations! It’s gonna be the best day of your life.” She encouraged the bride-to-be to “be present” and “steal a moment” alone with her partner during the celebration to take it all in.

“The best piece of advice I got for my wedding was to steal yourself away with your partner, and just have a moment and look over all of your guests at the wedding, and just appreciate everybody there and each other,” Hyland said in the video, which now has over 3.5 million views. She added a final bit of practical wisdom with a laugh: “And eat food!”

Hyland and Adams got engaged in 2019 but postponed their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They eventually tied the knot in a picturesque ceremony at Sunstone Winery in Santa Barbara, California, on August 20, 2022.

The impromptu fan interaction took place outside the Broadway Theatre in New York, where Hyland now stars as Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby. Taking over the role from Eva Noblezada earlier this year, Hyland told PEOPLE in March that Daisy is “deliciously complex” and that portraying her has been both emotionally rich and rewarding.

Her co-star, Ryan McCartan, who plays Jay Gatsby, also connected with fans outside the theater, signing autographs and sharing his thoughts on the iconic role. “Playing Jay Gatsby has taught me how much complexity can lie in even the simplest things,” he said.

Whether on screen, on stage, or through a spontaneous street-side moment, Sarah Hyland continues to charm with her warmth and relatability. As she marks nearly three years of marriage, her wedding advice resonates with couples everywhere: savor the day, embrace the love, and don’t forget to eat.

