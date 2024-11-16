Priyanka Chopra gives a sneak-peek into her ‘working Saturday’ on Citadel S2 sets and its too glam to be true; PIC
Recently, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse into her working Saturday from the sets of Citadel 2. Take a look!
Priyanka Chopra, who is busy filming for her upcoming series, Citadel 2, has been sharing regular updates from her life with her fans on Instagram. After celebrating Diwali and Halloween, the actress immediately resumed work and shared a few glimpses of her work day on set from the last few days. Today, November 16, the actress shared a new video in her Instagram stories on her 'working Saturday' and gave a quick sneak-peak of the Citadel 2 set.
Along with the video, she shared a selfie from her car. Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in a black jacket, with minimal makeup and hair tied back. She recorded the video while wrapping up another intense day of filming for her web series. The actress left no stone unturned in shooting her new project with high-octane action scenes.
Take a look:
While leaving, she said, "It's a working Saturday, you know, finishing it up, Strong." Despite sustaining bruises and injuries, she continues to work through every challenging day. A couple of days ago, Chopra even took her daughter, Malti, to enjoy a meal with Citadel 2's team.
In Citadel 2, the Fashion actress will reprise her role as Nadia from Citadel Season 1. The Web Series is named after the story of an intelligence agency, Citadel, destroyed by a powerful syndicate. Its agents lose their memory and live new lives until they are called back years later for a mission.
It became one of the most-watched new original series outside the U.S. The 2nd season will also star Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, Leslie Manville, Ashleigh Cummings, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Moira Kelly.
Recently, the Indian spinoff of the web series Citadel: Honey Bunny was released on November 7. It is directed by Raj & DK stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who are in the lead following the childhood of Chopra's character Nadia.
