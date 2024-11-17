Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha in a Pink swimsuit looks like a mini doll enjoying time with her daddy; check UNSEEN PIC

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha is hands down the most favorite celebrity kid. It is just another day when the little munchkin’s unseen viral picture with her handsome father posing with a staff member has taken over the internet.

A photograph has gone viral on the internet in which Ranbir Kapoor is seen holding his and Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha in his arms. The photo features the actor humbly posing with a staff member while the actor wraps one arm around her shoulder. The trio is seen beaming bright smiles and looking into the camera.

Looking at the picture, it won’t be wrong to say that the father-daughter duo enjoy each other’s company to the core and must be having a gala time together. Dressed in casuals, the Ramayana actor is seen wearing a white t-shirt paired with blue bottoms. Meanwhile, little Raha Kapoor was seen in a Pink swimsuit with a white headband. In fact, the little one also had a toy in her hand.

Take a look

The post attracted adorable reactions, with one fan saying, "Cute raha," while another fan mentioned, "So cute." In addition, several fans dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

It was just on Saturday when Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted in the city while they stepped out for a play date with Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's daughter, Aadiya. The little munchkin stole the limelight while the loving father stepped out of the driver’s seat upon arrival and gently took Raha into his arms from Alia, who was seated in the front.

Advertisement

The moment Raha giggled and let out her infectious laugh, it was pure magic—an absolutely unmissable sight. The video has also been circulating all over the internet.

Take a look

On the work front, Ranbir is among the busiest actors in Bollywood, with an exciting and promising line-up of projects. He has Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana alongside Sai Pallavi and Yash. The first part of the film is poised to hit the theatres on Diwali 2026, followed by its second part in Diwali 2027.

In addition, he will be reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his wife Alia Bhatt on-screen for Love & War alongside Vicky Kaushal.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti is just as ‘fearless’ as her mom and their PICS from museum visit are proof; slide 9 will surely melt your heart