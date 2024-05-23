Priyanka Chopra’s hubby Nick Jonas admits trying to eradicate anything that pulls him away from his daughter Malti

We have all seen what a beautiful bond Priyanka Chopra’s husband, Nick Jonas, shares with their daughter Malti. The father-daughter duo is often seen spending quality time together despite his busy schedule.

PeeCee often shares adorable pictures of them and blesses our feed. Well, now, in a recent interview with CBS News, Nick has opened up about the changes in his life after becoming a father.

Talking about tackling his type 1 diabetes, Nick Jonas in the interview admitted that he used to get really frustrated with whatever the situation was. But now he has taken a step back and tries to look at any situation from a different perspective, which, according to him, has been helpful and healthy. He has also been able to focus on his family.

Speaking of life after becoming a father, Nick revealed that it has changed his life in so many ways. “Anything that kind of pulls me out of being present with her is something I've worked really hard and tried to sort of eradicate. Those moments with her are precious, and so I don't want to be in my head about a frustrating day with Type 1."

Recently, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle and dropped a stunning photograph of her husband, Nick Jonas. The photograph appears to be from the film's set. Jonas looks handsome, sporting a rough look. In addition to this, the Do It Like That singer sported a denim shirt while looking away from the camera.

Advertisement

Alongside the post, the actress expressed, “Husband appreciation post: As I finish one, he starts one. The universe keeps us in sync. So happy to be reunited as he starts filming Power Ballad. Congratulations on your first day, baby. There is no one who works harder than you. This is going to be amazing.”

Nick Jonas has started shooting for his next Power Ballad. According to Variety, the film is a musical comedy that also stars Paul Rudd and is directed by Once and Singh Street director John Carney.