Priyanka Chopra shares how she feels when daughter Malti Marie puts herself back to sleep in middle of night and it's every mom ever

Priyanka Chopra who enjoys a huge fan following on her Instagram account, often drops pictures and videos of herself and her family featuring daughter Malti and husband Nick Jonas to keep her fans updated.

A while ago, the actress re-shared a reel to share how she feels when her daughter puts herself back to sleep in the middle of the night.

Priyanka Chopra drops relatable mommy post featuring Malti Marie

On June 9, taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra re-shared a fun reel. In the video, we can see some men getting shocked as the caption reads, "When the baby puts himself back to sleep in the middle of the night."

Reacting to the video, PeeCee who could relate to it because of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, wrote, "A win is a win."

Priyanka Chopra gets makeup done by Malti Marie in unseen PIC

Amidst her busy schedule of shooting for The Bluff, the actress took some time off and dropped glimpses of her personal life, keeping her fans and followers updated. On June 7, 2024, Chopra took to Instagram to share an unseen picture of her adorable daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, on National Daughter's Day.

In a rare snapshot, Malti can be seen assisting her mother with her makeup, creating an utterly heartwarming moment.

A few days ago she also shared a video that started with the entire team of the film having a good time on a yacht. In the video, Malti can be seen enjoying her fruits, while the actress is seen smiling and enjoying.

Alongside the post, she wrote in the caption, “When I start a new project, it’s really important for me to know that the people that come together to make it are top notch. We spend so much time together, away from our families and homes, thinking, eating and breathing the art we’re contributing to.”

“It becomes so much easier when everyone you’re surrounded by is full of joy, dedication, and the absolute best at their craft. This feels like that. Here’s to new beginnings. Thank you Frank E Flowers and @therussobrothers @amazonmgmstudios for bringing together an incredible bunch of people. Looking forward to the next 3 months here down under. #TheBluff,” she further added.

Meanwhile, The Bluff also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo. The film is a collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios and Anthony and Joe Russo’s AGBO.

