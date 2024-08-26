Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra kisses fiancée Neelam Upadhyaya, flaunts engagement ring in dreamy PICS

Priyanka Chopra recently attended her brother Siddharth Chopra and fiancée Neelam Upadhyaya's engagement and ‘hastakshar’ ceremony in Mumbai. She looked stunning, first in a burgundy saree and later in an orange suit, exuding perfect desi girl vibes. Now, dreamy photos of the couple from the ceremony have surfaced, capturing the special moments.

Today (August 26), Neelam Upadhyaya and Siddharth Chopra took to Instagram to share stunning engagement photos. Neelam dazzled in a pink lehenga with intricate golden work, while Siddharth complemented her in a golden sherwani and matching half coat. In the first picture, Siddharth is seen kissing Neelam, who is all smiles, capturing a beautiful moment. The second image shows the couple posing elegantly for the cameras. They then flaunted their engagement rings in the next shot, followed by romantic pictures, including one where they are tightly hugging. The last two photos feature moments from their 'hastakshar' ceremony, making the collection truly adorable and a sight to behold.

As soon as they shared the post, Siddharth’s younger brother, Sahaj Chopra, welcomed his new sister-in-law with a heartfelt message, saying, “Congratulations both - welcome to the family @neelamupadhyaya @siddharthchopra89.” Several other celebrities and fans also con gratulated the couple in the comment section.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra turned heads as she showcased her impeccable fashion sense in a burgundy saree during her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding festivities. Sharing the look on Instagram, she captioned the post "Berries and cream," which quickly had fans swooning. Priyanka paired the elegant saree with a striking white necklace and completed her look with perfectly matched makeup and a chic bun. In some of the pictures, she added black sunglasses, exuding boss lady vibes. She was also spotted sharing laughs with her best friend, Tamanna Dutt. The post received a flood of compliments in the comments section.

Priyanka Chopra recently completed filming for The Bluff, a project she worked on in Australia. The film features Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo and is produced by Amazon MGM Studios in collaboration with Anthony and Joe Russo’s AGBO. Prior to this, she was busy shooting Heads Of State with Idris Elba, John Cena, and other stars. On the Bollywood front, it’s been reported that Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, which stars Chopra alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, is still in the works.

