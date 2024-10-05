Race 4: Producer Ramesh Taurani is ‘excited’ about Saif Ali Khan returning to franchise; reveals when to expect film announcement

Pinkvilla was the first to break the news that Saif Ali Khan is set to return to the popular Race franchise. We also disclosed that the shooting is expected to begin in 2025. Now, producer Ramesh Taurani has expressed his excitement about having Saif back for Race 4. He also revealed that the official announcement of the film will be made before it goes on floors.

In a recent interview with PTI, filmmaker Ramesh Taurani opened up about Saif Ali Khan’s casting in Race 4. He said, “Saif will be back in the Race franchise, and we are excited to have him on board.” Taurani praised Saif’s work in the first two films of the franchise.

He further shared that Race 4 will have an ensemble cast, and they are currently in the process of finalizing the script and the actors. Taurani revealed the director hasn’t been finalized yet. Talking about the official announcement, he added, “We will announce the film officially before we go on floors, most likely next year (2025).”

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Sidharth Malhotra was in advanced talks to join Saif Ali Khan in Race 4. A source close to the development stated, "While Ramesh Taurani has got a team of in-house writers to develop the basic plot of Race 4, he has outsourced it to some of the seasoned writers and directors to develop it into a screenplay."

Advertisement

The source continued, "While the writing work is on, he has initiated conversations with Sidharth Malhotra to play the leading man of Race 4 alongside Saif Ali Khan. Sid is a big fan of the Race franchise and is interested in doing the film."

We also disclosed that Saif and Sidharth’s characters will be having a face-off in Race 4, just like with the heroes in the previous films. The source said, “It’s a pure two-hero film, with both the characters having shades of gray.”

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shiraz Ahmed, who has written all the previous films in the Race franchise, confirmed the casting of Saif and Sidharth. He also shared that the movie will kick off in January 2025.

ALSO READ: CTRL: Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls Ananya Panday’s performance ‘outstanding’; reveals film made her ‘uninstall several apps’ from phone