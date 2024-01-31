Raghav Chadha is in awe as wife Parineeti Chopra makes singing debut on stage: 'My own personal melody queen'

Parineeti Chopra is not only a great actress but also her musical talent never goes unnoticed. She recently made her debut in the professional music industry. Parineeti captivated the audiences with her mesmerizing debut live singing performance at the 2024 Mumbai festival a few days ago. A while ago, her husband and AAP leader Raghav Chadha made an adorable appreciation post and added that he will be rooting for her always.

Raghav Chadha makes appreciation post for his 'Paru' aka Parineeti Chopra

Taking to his Instagram account, Raghav Chadha extended his support and penned a sweet appreciation post for his wife and actress Parineeti Chopra as she made her debut in the singing world.

Sharing three pictures of Parineeti performing live at the 2024 Mumbai festival, Raghav wrote, "My rock star, my nightingale, my own personal melody queen - as a trained classical singer with music in your soul—you breathe life into lyrics, Paru! I’m totally in awe (and so excited) as you finally step onto this new path you’ve been longing to tread since so long. Go ahead and rock the world, my girl! I’m always gonna be here; rooting for you and cheering you on."



Before wrapping up his post, Chadha added, "PS: Finally the world will get to see the free concerts I get at home everyday. Haha."

Take a look:

On January 30, Parineeti Chopra shared a series of videos showcasing the day of her recent gig, marking her debut live performance on stage. In the clips, Parineeti can be seen talking to her husband Raghav Chadha on a video call. She shared that Raghav called to check her well-being.

Explaining each video, Parineeti made a heartwarming post and captioned it, “A day in the life of a debutante musician 1.⁠ ⁠Got a call from @raghavchadha88 to calm my nerves, and it really helped. 2.⁠ ⁠First time on-stage in-ear experience. 3.⁠ ⁠Nope, I was nervous….. and it was hot. 4.⁠ ⁠Can’t stress on this enough, MUSIC lifts my mood like nothing else. Is that true for anybody else? 5.⁠ ⁠In a world full of trends, I love my pink fuzzy chappals / shoes. Comfort >>>> 6.⁠ ⁠A bundle of nerves as we got into hair and makeup for the first show. 7.⁠ ⁠I believe in my comfortable chappal shoes, I guess not everyone did. 8.⁠ ⁠Right before we walked on stage.”

