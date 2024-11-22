Raima Sen reacts for the FIRST TIME after dad Bharat Dev Varma’s demise, gets emotional: 'Words fall short of…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of an individual's death.

Bharat Dev Varma, the spouse of actress Moon Moon Sen and father of actresses Raima and Riya Sen, died at his home in Kolkata on Tuesday, November 19, 2024. As reported by ANI, Bharat's health deteriorated quickly, leading his family to request an ambulance from a hospital in the Dhakuria area. Tragically, he passed away before the ambulance arrived. Now, a few days later, Raima shared her first reaction on Instagram following her father's death.

Raima Sen shared some unseen photos of her dad along with a heartfelt note, mentioning that words fall short of describing how amazing a father and husband Bharat Dev Varma was.

The post read, "Daddy Can’t write anything yet. Words fall short of what a great father and husband you have been. Till then dad may you be happy wherever you are and live king size like you always did will miss you always and love you".

See the post here:

The post featured two photos of the late Verma from his younger days, and in the third picture, he can be seen holding young Raima in his arms.

Bharat Dev Varma was born into the former royal family of Tripura. His mother, Ila Devi, was a princess from Cooch Behar and the elder sister of Maharani Gayatri Devi of Jaipur. His grandmother, Indira, was the only daughter of Searji Rao Gaikwad III, the Maharaja of Vadodara.

Advertisement

In 1978, Bharat married Moon Moon Sen, a well-known actress in Bengali cinema. Moon Moon, who also hailed from royal lineage, was the daughter of the legendary Bengali actress Suchitra Sen and Dibanath Sen, a prosperous businessman from Kolkata.

Her family had strong connections to Tripura's royal heritage, with her great-grandfather, Dinanath Sen, having served as the Diwan (Minister) to the Maharaja of Tripura.

After her marriage and the birth of her daughters, Moon Moon's acting career flourished. She debuted in the film Andar Baahar, where her bold role sparked significant attention.

Throughout her career, she appeared in more than 60 films and 40 television series, earning several awards, including the Andhra Pradesh State Nandi Award for Best Supporting Actress.

ALSO READ: AR Rahman’s son AR Ameen reacts to ‘baseless and false rumours’ about dad’s divorce connection Mohini Dey; ‘Let us all remember…’