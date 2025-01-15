Raj Babbar's daughter Juhi Babbar shares at what age father told her about his second wife, Smita Patil; any guesses?

Raj Babbar’s relationship with Smita Patil, which began in 1982, stirred complications in his marriage with Nadira Babbar. While Raj and Nadira had been married since 1975 and had two children, Juhi and Arya, it was Smita's entry into his life that shifted the balance in his first marriage. In a recent conversation, Juhi Babbar Soni, Raj's daughter and former actress, shared how her father revealed his relationship with Smita to her when she was only seven years old.

In a recent interview with Lehren TV, Juhi Babbar Soni, daughter of Raj Babbar, revealed that her father shared the details of his marriage to Smita Patil when she was just seven. She explained that he took the time to talk to her about the situation, saying, "My father shared about his marriage with Smita ji when I was barely seven, and he spoke to me and he explained it to me."

Raj and Nadira tied the knot in 1974, and by 1976, they welcomed a daughter. To pursue his acting career, he moved to Mumbai, leaving Nadira with her mother. In 1979, his wife joined him in Mumbai, and in 1981, they had a son, Arya.

However, their seemingly perfect life was disrupted when the actor developed a relationship with Smita Patil while shooting Bheegi Raatein in 1982.

Raj Babbar later revealed that his first wife, Nadira, was very understanding of his bond with Smita. Interestingly, it was Juhi, their daughter, who grew particularly close to Smita, often enjoying her company.

Advertisement

He recalled that their first meeting in Rourkela during the filming of Bheegi Palken started with a clash but eventually blossomed into a strong connection. He clarified that his relationship with Smita wasn't the result of problems with Nadira but developed naturally.

Tragically, Smita’s marriage to Raj Babbar was short-lived. She passed away just 15 days after giving birth to their son, Prateik Babbar, due to complications during delivery.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Aarya Babbar REVEALS if he feels pressure of keeping up with dad Raj Babbar's legacy: 'Hua bhi..'